Government Reform Group Organizing

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'FRESH START FAIRHOPE'
In response to continuing conflicts among city leaders, a group of citizens concerned about the quality of the city's government held its second organizational meeting last week at the library.
" ... for at least the last ten years the city has been beset with conflict among its elected officials that has not abated even though the people now serving in those positions are completely different than those from several years ago.
This may suggest a systematic problem with our form of governance that may only get worse as the city continues to grow."
According to its website, a slightly different form of government may be the answer (click).
Another meeting is scheduled for June 21st.
