Saturday, June 9, 2018
Grand Avenue Gets Speed Humps
Fairhope, Alabama
SPEED TABLE DESIGN
After months of delay, a second speed hump has been installed on Grand Avenue to address chronic speeding issues there.
Speed tables are flat on top to lessen impact on emergency vehicles.
