New Anti-Canada Goose Measures In Place

Fairhope, Alabama
BACTERIA IN FECES
New blinking lights designed to annoy Canada geese during the night and encourage them to re-locate have been installed along the city's municipal beach.
Similar ones installed there last year were damaged by the storm surge from hurricane Nate last October.
The feces from geese and other birds in the area were identified as one source of potentially-harmful. periodic, bay water bacteria pollution (e coli), especially after heavy rain; feces contaminate the beach and park at other times. (Human and cow were other sources found in the water.)
Canada Goose population usually peaks about this time of the year; some speculate all the noise and commotion during the annual Independence Day celebration scare some away.
