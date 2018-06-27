New Flag Pole Being Installed For Indepedence Day

Fairhope, Alabama
BIGGER AND TALLER
A new flag pole is being installed today to replace the bent and battered one that has been there since the rose garden was constructed in the early 1980's.
The cost of the new pole (about $7K) was provided by an "anonymous local" donor; but one who is well known for promoting various veterans' causes ... we are told.
