Thursday, June 14, 2018

Old Fairhope School Being Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama




FORMER INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

The 1960's era building at the corner of Bishop Road and Fairhope Avenue that  began as an elementary but most-recently was an intermediate school is being demolished to make way for a new building.

A $4 million, 14 classroom addition with a gymnasium has been announced for the site as part of Baldwin County School's pay-as-you-go capital construction plan.

According to plans previously announced by the Board of Education, the addition is to become part of two K-6 schools for the Fairhope feeder pattern (Fairhope Elementary the other).

The old building had no central air conditioning and no hallways connecting classrooms, access to each was from outside.


MEMORIES ABOUND

Before demolition, classrooms stood empty, suspended in time from when classes were last held there: only some art work, and signs for encouragement remained as evidence of the generations of students who passed through.

















