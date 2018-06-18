The Fairhope Times
Monday, June 18, 2018
Pedestrian Bridge Completed
Fairhope, Alabama
US 98 MULTI USE TRAIL
The final piece of the pedestrian/bike path bridge over Fly Creek has been put in place; only a portion of the asphalt trail to the north remains to be paved.
at
1:23:00 PM
