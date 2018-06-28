Time Runs Out For Water Tank Painting

Fairhope, Alabama
PENALTIES IMPOSED
According to city officials, the company hired to paint the two million water tank on Fairhope Avenue behind the Intermediate School did not complete the project in the time specified (180 days) ... so $200 daily penalties are being imposed per the contract.
The company had problems getting qualified workers, according to informed sources.
There is a possibility another company may have to be hired to finish the project; the bonding company has been asked to help expedite completion too.
No new completion date was mentioned but it probably will not be during July; officials ask that citizens not waste water during hot Summer months, until the tank comes back online.
Cell phone service for customers of three companies was compromised when antennas on top were removed late last year.
|2 million gallon water tank
