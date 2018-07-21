Back To School Event At Methodist Church

Fairhope, Alabama
'BACK TO SCHOOL WITH RED, WHITE, AND BLUE'
Parents and children turned out in stifling morning heat to the Fairhope Methodist Church for free haircuts and other items (notebooks, backpacks) for those in need in preparation for the start of the new school year August 15th.
The kids took advantage of numerous water slides and other activities to cool off.
The annual event is sponsored by the Fairhope Police Department, Volunteer Fire Department, local churches and Rotary Club.
a little early for back to school haircuts isnt it?
