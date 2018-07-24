Banks Continue to Proliferate

Fairhope, Alabama
ECOR ROUGE PLACE NEXT
Another bank will be part of a project in the Ecor Rouge Shopping Center's parking lot just south of the McDonald's restaurant; retail and offices will be included in the development as well.
One bank already operates in the shopping center and two more are under construction just to the north at Edwards Avenue.
About 80 parking spaces will be lost near the highway; the Fairhope Group Llc. is the projects's owner.
