Butterfly Benefit Art Project Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
EASTERN SHORE ART CENTER
Award-winning directors Fairn Whatley and Suzanne Damrich created videos of citizens releasing monarch butterflies, to be included in the screening of The Mystical Migration of the Monarch film at the ESAC on September 22, 2018 ... to support the Eastern Shore Art Center and programs to save the dwindling Monarch populations.
An additional mixed media monarch art camp begins August 7th (click).
