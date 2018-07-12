City Leaders Favor School Tax Referendum

Fairhope, Alabama
COULD BE HELD IN 2019
Councilmen Burrell, Boone, Conyers, and Brown told Educational Advisory Committee members they would support holding a referendum to allow residents in the Fairhope feeder pattern (School District 6) to vote on forming a special tax district to supplement Baldwin County Schools with up to an additional 3 mils of property tax.
They emphasized their support at this point is for only holding a referendum, to let voters decide, not necessarily whether they would support the tax increase themselves.
Mayor Wilson also supported allowing a referendum to be held -- but possibly with a lesser amount, 1 or 2 mils instead that would be more likely to be approved by voters.
Wilson said the city already supplements schools with about $1.1 million annually, mostly with in-kind services for various school-related recreational services, and the new tax district would spread that burden around more equitably -- to those living outside city limits as well.
The special district's boundaries would be roughly the same as the current school district.
"VISION" NEEDED FIRST
EAC committee members were to meet with local principals and Board of Education representatives to come up with a "vision" for Fairhope schools ... to use in a campaign for the new tax, before the council sets a date for the referendum, possibly next year.
Earmarking the money for more teacher units and/or school construction were the priorities mentioned.
Committee members emphasized the need for city leadership to endorse and promote the proposal to insure passage, but there was some disagreement about how much they could become involved under Alabama law ... and what actually constitutes "political activity."
(An attorney general's opinion has been used by the School Board as justification for openly advocating for tax campaigns in the past.)
July EAC meeting
