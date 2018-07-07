Council To Consider Utility Rate Hikes

Fairhope, Alabama
UNOFFICIAL POLL NOT IN FAVOR
An online poll conducted by the Times recently indicated little support for utility rate hikes to pay for necessary (utility) upgrades the city council will consider during its regular meeting this week; those participating indicated a preference for spending cuts instead.
Some utility profits are transferred to the city's general fund, to help run other city departments.
POSSIBLE CUTS?
Also on the agenda (coincidentally?) is extending the contract for installing the annual holiday lights in the trees downtown for $147, 800; this is one item that has been mentioned over the years for possible spending cuts, but never followed through on. (The lights last only one season, cannot be re-used.)
Other possible spending reductions mentioned periodically:
* Subsidies to Baldwin County Schools mostly for recreation: about $900K/year.
* Subsidies for the airport mostly for debt service: about $490K/year.
* Reducing garbage pick up to once a week saving about $600K/year.
* Reduce spending on flowers.
|Facebook poll
