Former Hardees To Be Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama
Building official Cortinas says the old Hardee's restaurant building on Greeno Road is to be demolished; he could not confirm rumors that Starbuck's is planning to construct a coffee shop there.
A sign on the door indicated Hardee's was looking for another local location.
The store opened there in the 1970's, according to local historians.
|Eastern Shore Shopping Center
