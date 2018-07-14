Translate

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Former Hardees To Be Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama


Eastern Shore Shopping Center

Building official Cortinas says the old Hardee's restaurant building on Greeno Road is to be demolished; he could not confirm rumors that Starbuck's is planning to construct a coffee shop there.

A sign on the door indicated Hardee's was looking for another local location.

The store opened there in the 1970's, according to local historians.

