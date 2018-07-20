High Fecal Bacteria Reported In Bay

Fairhope, Alabama
TWO DAYS IN A ROW
Unusually high test results for e-coli bacteria in bay water continued for the second day at municipal beach ... and Volanta Avenue beach; readings at both locations actually rose from the day before (Wednesday).
Readings at the Orange Avenue pier fell back into the normal range though.
No city sanitary sewage overflows have been reported.
Bacteria often spikes during Summer months after heavy rain, when material from land is washed into the bay.
Fridays new test results won't be known until tomorrow, since it takes 24 hours to incubate the samples.
Possible sources: municipal sewage overflows (none reported so far in this case), malfunctioning private septic tanks, boats discharging sewage directly overboard, animals (ie pets, cows, birds, and geese). Some bacteria may actually live in sand as well.
|Municipal beach (yesterday)
|Volanta Avenue beach test (yesterday)
