Translate

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

New City Website Coming This Week

Fairhope, Alabama




The new "user-friendly" website will be unveiled this week, according to community affairs director Botop.

Te current (old) website was designed by Vision Internet of Santa Monica California and was supposed to be user friendly as well (click).



at

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Hope it's friendlier than the current one.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)