Old Staircases To Finally Be Replaced?

Fairhope, Alabama
TALKED ABOUT FOR YEARS
Three sets of 1980's-era wooden staircases leading down the bluff may be replaced soon, according to Public Works Director Johnson.
Several broken or damaged treads were replaced recently, but the entire structures are leaning and in need of attention due to age and wear; their narrow width make them effectively "one way" only and splintering is a problem.
Although Johnson did not mention any special design, several proposals have been made over the years including using brick for the one on Fairhope Avenue (to Henry George Park) for appearance sake, more "artsy" designs (possibly funded by citizens' donations), and even using a staircase in Santa Monica, California as a template for another.
Using switchbacks or ramps has been suggested to lessen incline.
The restroom at the entrance to the beach park is to be replaced and one to the north remodeled as well, he said.
|Santa Monica, Calif.
