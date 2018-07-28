Too Many "Trashy" Signs Harming City's Image?

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY COUNCILMAN OBJECTS
During the last council meeting, council president Jack Burrell said he had been receiving complaints about the many temporary signs being placed on city property and in right of ways.
Signs advertising homes for sale, yard sales, estate sales, events, political campaigns, etc. are routinely put out, especially over weekends, sometimes even in flowerbeds despite the city ordinance specifically prohibiting them.
(Generally speaking, the public right of way begins at the telephone poles, or outer edge of sidewalks in some cases.)
He suggested neighborhood residents may want to help out by taking them down themselves on weekends when city employees are off; the mayor suggested taking photos instead and sending them to her office where offenders could be contacted by code enforcement officers later.
NOT FOR PRETTIEST CITY?
Burrell: "I had some citizens approach me about signs in flowerbeds ... especially on weekends ... looks trashy ... like to see it stopped ... we have an ordinance ... easy to figure out who did it ... have addresses on them ... or realtor's name ... . We were recently voted prettiest city
in state ... if we are going to keep it that way ... need to do something about all these signs ... maybe just put out a warning."
Mayor Wilson: "Anybody who sees one ... take a photo ... e-mail it to me ... we will definitely take care of it."
(Placing signs in state and county road right of ways outside of city limits is also prohibited, but regulated by other law enforcement agencies.)
ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS OFFERS HELP
Councilman Burrell told the Times later that Jennifer Foutch, the Government Affairs Director of the Baldwin County Association of Realtors contacted him and offered to help "educate" local realtors about the sign laws.
FINES/JAIL TIME POSSIBLE
The city's penalties for the first offense if convicted in municipal court are up to ten days in jail and fines up to $500; second offenses up to six months in jail as well as more fines.
|City sign ordinance
