August 2018 Fairhope Art Walk

Fairhope, Alabama
DOWNTOWN FAIRHOPE
A gigantic rubber ducky watched over De La Mare Street during tonight's Art Walk, in anticipation of the big 'Rubber Ducky Regatta' fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities later this month in Mobile (click).
