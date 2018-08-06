Big Pine Tree Spared For Now

Fairhope, Alabama
TREE COMMITTEE'S AUGUST MEETING
The city's tree committee upheld a decision by city horticulturist Merchant not to allow removal of a 50" diameter loblolly pine tree on commercial property at 50 S. Greeno Road (near the corner of Prospect Street).
The owner (James Smith) wants to re-surface an asphalt parking lot in back and is worried roots will be damaged during the process, weakening the tree, endangering the building; tree roots growing under the building's foundation may be causing damage now as well.
Committee members advised to go ahead and resurface the parking lot and cut off roots under the foundation; if the tree goes into decline the removal issue may be revisited.
