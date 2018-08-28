Canada Geese Move On

Fairhope, Alabama
BACTERIA READINGS FALL TOO
Only a hand full of Canada geese could be found today at the municipal beach, as has been the case for over two weeks now; and beaches and sidewalks were unusually free of their droppings (aka poop).
Bacteria counts in the bay there have been low for about the same time, but a direct correlation has never been proven.
The last high bacteria count measured was August 13th.
NORMAL MIGRATION?
Their numbers usually peak in mid-Summer, we counted 190 in July, and then begin to dwindle; some may return when cooler weather arrives.
Blinking lights at night to disturb sleep and other measures such as cutting the grass higher may have been effective control measures this season as well.
|August 27, 2018
|mid-July 2018
|Latest bacteria measurements
