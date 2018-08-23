Congressman Sees No 'Deep State' Conspiracy

Fairhope, Alabama
HOPES INVESTIGATIONS END SOON
During one of his signature town halls in Loxley Wednesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne told a large crowd of constituents he saw no so-called "deep state" conspiracy in Washington; but there is a massive "entrenched bureaucracy" of federal employees that is difficult to control and regulate.
In answer to another question, he said there are currently two investigations underway into possible foreign interference in U.S. elections.
He hoped they all would be "wrapped up" as soon as possible; the ones by Congress are expected to be concluded before the November mid-term election ... but the other by special prosecutor Mueller could continue for some time.
Byrne: "We have no control over the Special Council. Time to wrap them up, though ... if laws were broken ... put them in jail ... whoever they are."
OTHER QUESTIONS ANSWERED
* He said he did not know if Attorney General Sessions and President Trump were still friends -- or were now "enemies" -- but personally still considers Sessions a friend.
* When questioned about the budget deficit he advocated for controlling spending as was done in the late 1990's. Two-thirds of spending is mandatory he said (Social Security, VA, medicare, etc.) but he has proposed a bill to change that.
* He said he thought the justice department had to enforce pre-exisiting coverage requirements of the Affordable Care Act. He supports voluntary state "hybrid pools" and insurance sales across state lines to reduce heath care cost. "We have the best healthcare ... but it costs too much."
* Said he had not seen the bill to prevent downloadable plastic guns but did not support gun control legislation generally; he favors better mental health care and security to recognize signs of trouble before it happens.
* Supports a constitutional amendment for term limits for Congress to get important legislation passed.
* He said all subsidies to energy companies should be taken away and redirected to private research for new ways to address environmental issues for all types of energy production.
* Said appropriate treatment is what's needed for those addicted to prescription medicine (opiods) and criticized mental health cutbacks in the state.
* He added he thought the national media was not focused enough on "good news" such as with the economy and North Korea relations.
|Loxley town hall Wednesday
