Council Appoints City's First Female Chief of Police

Fairhope, Alabama
The city council voted unanimously for a resolution to appoint Lt. Stephanie Hollinghead as interim police chief; after a six month probationary period, she could become permanent.
Holinghead was also one of the city's first female Sergeants ... and the first female Lieutenant as well.
Born in Monroe County, she has been with Fairhope police for 12 years; before that she was a dispatcher for Daphne and an officer for the City of Mobile for seven years where she worked patrol, narcotics, and vice: a total of over 20 years in law enforcement.
Previously, she oversaw FPD's investigations and internal affairs department: she is also a certified polygraph examiner --- and has degrees in criminal justice and psychology.
Her husband is a 24-year patrol sergeant for the city of Daphne; they have a 13 year old son.
Mayor Wilson told the Times she is pleased with the appointment and looks forward to working with Chief Hollinghead.
|Chief Hollinghead, third from right standing
The city council voted unanimously for a resolution to appoint Lt. Stephanie Hollinghead as interim police chief; after a six month probationary period, she could become permanent.
Holinghead was also one of the city's first female Sergeants ... and the first female Lieutenant as well.
Born in Monroe County, she has been with Fairhope police for 12 years; before that she was a dispatcher for Daphne and an officer for the City of Mobile for seven years where she worked patrol, narcotics, and vice: a total of over 20 years in law enforcement.
Previously, she oversaw FPD's investigations and internal affairs department: she is also a certified polygraph examiner --- and has degrees in criminal justice and psychology.
Her husband is a 24-year patrol sergeant for the city of Daphne; they have a 13 year old son.
Mayor Wilson told the Times she is pleased with the appointment and looks forward to working with Chief Hollinghead.
No comments:
Post a Comment