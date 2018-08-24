Council Interviews Interim Police Chief Candidates

Fairhope, Alabama
FOUR "INTERNAL" CANDIDATES INTERVIEWED
During a special meeting this morning, the city council interviewed four applicants for interim police chief: All four applicants are currently Fairhope police officers:
* Lt. Stephanie Hollinghead has been in law enforcement for over twenty years, 13 with FPD.
* Sgt. Shane Leiser has been a Fairhope Police officer for 22 years.
* Sgt Craig Sawyer has been with the FPD for over twenty years and served in military police before that.
* Sgt Julie Joyner has been a police officer for over 24 years, five with FPD, and served 11 months as an interim chief in Elberta.
SAME QUESTIONS ASKED FOR EACH
Questions asked by council members during the public meeting included:
* Your vision for the department?
* Your definition of leadership?
* What event in your career are you most proud of?
* Biggest challenges facing the department?
* Solutions for traffic problems downtown?
* Solutions for illegal drugs in schools, community?
COUNCIL TO DECIDE MONDAY
The city council will likely select the new interim chief during Monday's regular council meeting; he or she will serve for a six month trial period ... after which new applicants may be sought from outside of the department (if necessary).
Lt. Hollinghead was appointed temporary 'department supervisor' by retiring Chief Petties.
Although Mayor Wilson has no vote in the selection process, her opinion will be considered, according to council members we spoke to. She sat in on the executive (private) session after this meeting.
|Lt. Stephanie Hollinghead
FOUR "INTERNAL" CANDIDATES INTERVIEWED
During a special meeting this morning, the city council interviewed four applicants for interim police chief: All four applicants are currently Fairhope police officers:
* Lt. Stephanie Hollinghead has been in law enforcement for over twenty years, 13 with FPD.
* Sgt. Shane Leiser has been a Fairhope Police officer for 22 years.
* Sgt Craig Sawyer has been with the FPD for over twenty years and served in military police before that.
* Sgt Julie Joyner has been a police officer for over 24 years, five with FPD, and served 11 months as an interim chief in Elberta.
SAME QUESTIONS ASKED FOR EACH
Questions asked by council members during the public meeting included:
* Your vision for the department?
* Your definition of leadership?
* What event in your career are you most proud of?
* Biggest challenges facing the department?
* Solutions for traffic problems downtown?
* Solutions for illegal drugs in schools, community?
COUNCIL TO DECIDE MONDAY
The city council will likely select the new interim chief during Monday's regular council meeting; he or she will serve for a six month trial period ... after which new applicants may be sought from outside of the department (if necessary).
Lt. Hollinghead was appointed temporary 'department supervisor' by retiring Chief Petties.
Although Mayor Wilson has no vote in the selection process, her opinion will be considered, according to council members we spoke to. She sat in on the executive (private) session after this meeting.
|Sgt. Shane Leiser
|Sgt. Craig Sawyer
|Sgt. Julie Joyner
No comments:
Post a Comment