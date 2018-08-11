Elderberry Festival 2018 At Museum Today

Fairhope, Alabama
ANNUAL EVENT
Retiring Museum of History Director Donnie Barrett told large audiences all they needed to know about the elderberry plant and various products derived from it; items like jelly on sale at the gift shop had sold out by the afternoon.
Nearby stood a new portrait of the outgoing director who retires next month, ... done by none other than the man himself.
"Who else is going to do it," Barrett told the Times.
Barrett said he hopes the next director will carry on traditions he started during his tenure; but thought current Assistant Director Darby Wiik is most suited to do so.
