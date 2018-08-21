Fairhope Government Reform Group Forms Campaign PAC

Fairhope, Alabama
CONTRIBUTIONS SOUGHT
The Fresh Start Fairhope organization has formed a political action committee (PAC) to support its effort to reform what they see as the city's broken and chronically-ineffective government.
Inability to plan strategically, for the long run, is one of the issues often cited by the group.
According to its website freshstartfairhope.com (click):
"The FRESH START FAIRHOPE initiative has been organized and managed by a group of Fairhope residents who seek to provide, for consideration by the voters of the city of Fairhope, an alternative form of government to move the city of Fairhope forward at a critical time in the development of this fine city."
According to its spokesman Chuck Zunk, "it's now time to begin the campaign for the October 2nd referendum election. A political action committee has been formed in compliance with state and federal campaign finance laws ... ."
"Contributions may now be made ... without them we cannot get our message out to the public."
Zunk said to make checks out to 'FSF 2018' ... and contact him to have someone come pick it up (251-404-0628; crzunk@gmail.com).
He listed other steps the organization is taking, including:
1. Establishing a campaign finance organization.
2. Securing volunteers to host neighborhood meetings.
3. Securing volunteers as poll watchers.
Any surplus funds donated will be given to the Rotary Youth Club, Zunk said.
