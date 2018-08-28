Federal Grant Money Sought To Purchase Old K-1 School Property

Fairhope, Alabama
PARTNERSHIP WITH BCEDA
Details are still sketchy, but the city council has authorized application for a $6.1 million 'Disaster Assistance Grant' to purchase and begin renovating the old K-1 building on Church Street.
If approved, the city will have a 20% match of $1.2 million.
During a work session last week, the Baldwin County School Board reviewed a "letter of intent" from council president Burrell to purchase the property, and gave its tentative approval.
The city is to be a co-applicant with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance for the grant, from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (click) ... through the local HATCH program (click), "a downtown business hub for technical entrepreneurs and program that assists in constructing and operating storefront incubators to encourage growth of local technology based businesses."
Proposed uses for the building were not specified at this time but more details should come out in the next two weeks, according to Burrell.
'HATCH' A PROGRAM OF UA
The HATCH program is a city partnership with the University of Alabama begun in 2016:
"The University of Alabama has partnered with two Alabama cities to create entrepreneurial hubs and spark tech business growth. The Technology Villages program assists communities in constructing and operating storefront technology-focused incubators by fostering entrepreneurial culture, developing a resource ecosystem and linking University of Alabama resources with emerging tech companies across the state."
|K-1 on Church Street
