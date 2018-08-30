Former Councilman Ford Passes Away

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY COUNCILMAN FOR 34 YEARS
Michael "Mike" Aloysius Ford, Sr. age 82, resident of Fairhope, AL passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Mike was born in Mobile, AL, the second of three sons of Mabel Wall and Thomas Allison Ford, Sr. He attended McGill Institute and Spring Hill College, the latter having bestowed its highest alumni honor, the Ignatian Award for Service upon him several years ago.
Mike was the proud owner of Mike Ford Realty Company and also served as a past president of the Baldwin County Board of Realtors. Mike was proud to be a U.S. Army Veteran and was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Service to his church and local community were of great importance to him. He served on the Fairhope City Council for 34 years and was instrumental in the establishment of the City's recycling program, youth recreation facilities and museum. He was also an active member of Fairhope Rotary and served as a past president. Rotary International honored Mike as a Paul Harris Fellow and he received a district award for 30 years of perfect attendance.
Mike served on many boards including the Christ the King School Board, St. Lawrence Catholic Church Parish Council, Advisory Board of St. Mary's Home for Children, St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a former Chair of the Catholic Charities Drive for the Diocese of Mobile and was bestowed an Order of Knighthood of the Holy See by Pope John Paul II as a Knight of St. Gregory the Great. Mike loved celebrating his Irish Heritage and was a Charter Member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. He enjoyed playing golf and often exaggerated his golfing handicap. He spent weekends in the fall hunting with his sons and childhood friend of 77 years, Billy Brown, and spent his summers sitting on his dock on Mobile Bay smoking cigars, drinking beer and watching his children and grandchildren enjoy the bay. If a man's wealth was measured by his friendships and community, Mike was rich beyond compare.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Patrick Ford and his brothers Richard Vincent Ford and Thomas Allison Ford, Jr. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Dorothy Balzli Ford; children, Michael Aloysius Ford, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Daniel Thomas Ford (Chandra) of Fairhope, AL, Mena Ford Sandoz (Rodney) of Long Beach, MS, Patrick Joseph Ford of Fairhope, AL, Amy Ford Molyneux (Vince) of Fairhope, AL, Mara Ford Hodes (Billy) of Kansas City, MO and Megan Ford Sawyer (Asheton) of Fairhope, AL ; 25 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope Chapel on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 4:30pm-7:00pm with rosary service beginning at 4:30pm.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 2:00pm. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens of Fairhope. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Christ the King Catholic School, St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Lawrence Catholic Church or Catholic Charities.
