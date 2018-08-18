Golf Clubhouse Exterior Renovations Almost Completed

Fairhope, Alabama
MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE
The renovation of the outside Quail Creek Golf Course clubhouse is nearing completion; but a change order will need to be approved by the city council to add replacement of the old windows on the porch in back to the project, it was decided to try to use old windows to reduce cost.
Interior renovations are scheduled to begin when exterior ones are complete.
The 1980's era building had significant water damage due to design and construction defects.
MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE
The renovation of the outside Quail Creek Golf Course clubhouse is nearing completion; but a change order will need to be approved by the city council to add replacement of the old windows on the porch in back to the project, it was decided to try to use old windows to reduce cost.
Interior renovations are scheduled to begin when exterior ones are complete.
The 1980's era building had significant water damage due to design and construction defects.
No comments:
Post a Comment