Library To Close For Rehabilitation Work

Fairhope, Alabama
OVERHEAD WINDOW REPLACEMENT
Fairhope librarians were hard at work today protecting books and equipment in anticipation of the replacement of several large overhead windows with a long history of leaking.
The library will be closed to the public from Thursday until Tuesday while the windows are removed and their openings boarded up.
The extensive library refurbishment project is expected to be completed by Jan 1st.
