Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Library To Close For Rehabilitation Work

Fairhope, Alabama




OVERHEAD WINDOW REPLACEMENT

Fairhope librarians were hard at work today protecting books and equipment in anticipation of the  replacement of several large overhead windows with a long history of leaking.

The library will be closed to the public from Thursday until Tuesday while the windows are removed and their openings boarded up.

The extensive library refurbishment project is expected to be completed by Jan 1st.
