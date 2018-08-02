Translate

Thursday, August 2, 2018

More High Bacteria In Bay Reported

Fairhope, Alabama




 YELLOW WARNING POSTED

Water samples from yesterday tested  high for fecal bacteria at municipal beach and Volanta Avenue beach.

Re-samples taken today won't be posted until tomorrow.

No sanitary sewage overflows reported.




