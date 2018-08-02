The Fairhope Times
Thursday, August 2, 2018
More High Bacteria In Bay Reported
Fairhope, Alabama
YELLOW WARNING POSTED
Water samples from yesterday tested high for fecal bacteria at municipal beach and Volanta Avenue beach.
Re-samples taken today won't be posted until tomorrow.
No sanitary sewage overflows reported.
at
5:31:00 PM
