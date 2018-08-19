More Medical Offices Approved For Fairhope Avenue

Fairhope, Alabama
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS MEETING
The city's Board of Adjustments approved the request of the Corte Family Limited Partnership Llc. for a special zoning exception to allow construction of additional medical offices/clinics on lot 1B of their Planters Plaza property on the north side of Fairhope Avenue west of the Kilborn Cancer Clinic (east of Lottie Lane).
Although not in the city's official medical overlay district, the Board determined there was a need and precedent set by the Kilborn clinic next door; the underlying B-2 general business zoning still applies as well.
Angelo Corte said that 'Cardiology Associates' was interested in locating new offices there.
There were no objections from the public.
Anil Vira is Board chairman.
|Fairhope Avenue site
|Corte addressing Board
