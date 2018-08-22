More New Restaurants Coming

Fairhope, Alabama
Two new restaurants are preparing to open in the Fall in the downtown area: 'wok by d' Bay' on Fairhope Avenue across from 'Julwins' and 'L.W.C.C.' on N. Church Street behind the old Fairhope hardware store.
The sign for the 'L.W.C.C.' has snowflakes and Christmas lights ... but there is no hint yet of what the letters mean; the other is Asian cuisine.
The proprietors of each operate other restaurants in town, according to our sources (Trader Joe's and Bone and Barrell).
