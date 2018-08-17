Pier Restaurant Changing Ownership?

Fairhope, Alabama
CURRENTLY 'SHUX'
If final details can be worked out, the city's lease for the 'Shux' restaurant building on the main pier will be transferred from the Ricci Company (Rick Gambino) to David Mills and David Dearman.
New restaurant owners are expected to make unspecified improvements, according to a city spokesman.
The pier is owned by the city; the lessee is also responsible for operating the marina there.
Under terms of the current lease, the city receives 3% of restaurant revenue and 25% of slip rental.
The Yardarm restaurant occupied the building for several decades before Gambino and Shux took over in 2015.
CURRENTLY 'SHUX'
If final details can be worked out, the city's lease for the 'Shux' restaurant building on the main pier will be transferred from the Ricci Company (Rick Gambino) to David Mills and David Dearman.
New restaurant owners are expected to make unspecified improvements, according to a city spokesman.
The pier is owned by the city; the lessee is also responsible for operating the marina there.
Under terms of the current lease, the city receives 3% of restaurant revenue and 25% of slip rental.
The Yardarm restaurant occupied the building for several decades before Gambino and Shux took over in 2015.
No comments:
Post a Comment