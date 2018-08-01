Popular Fairhope Museum Director To Retire

Fairhope, Alabama
DIRECTOR SINCE 2008
Fairhope Museum of History Director Donnie Barrett will be retiring at the end of September.
He grew up in Fairhope on the Auburn Extension Farm on Greeno Road where his father Bill worked; Catherine his mother was a school teacher for many years.
Barrett taught school for several years himself (history) before becoming the city's first museum director in 2008, where he initiated such popular events as the annual Satsuma and Elderberry festivals, Tea For Two lecture series, Round Up Day, walking tours of the downtown, and bus tours of historic neighborhoods.
RETIRING TO FARM IN BARNWELL
Barrett says he plans to devote all his time to his 61-thousand plant tea plantation in Barnwell after retiring from the city.
He started the plantation from salvaged tea plants after a hurricane destroyed experimental plants at the Auburn farm in 1979, according to reports:
"Lipton’s tea research stations, which were set up in North America when the supply chain from China was threatened during the 1960s, later resulted directly in Charleston Tea Plantation and indirectly in Fairhope Tea Plantation in Alabama. Donnie Barrett, owner and processor of Fairhope, started his plantation with three tea plants he salvaged after Hurricane Frederick destroyed a research station."
Barrett sold his tea at the museum, to benefit the non-profit 'Friends of the Museum' organization.
REPLACEMENT UNCERTAIN
Applications are now being accepted for a new museum director (to be called a 'manager'); qualifications and job description may be viewed on the city's website, HR Department.
At least three current city employees are said to be interested in the job, including assistant director Darby Wiik.
