Rapid Highway 104 Corridor Growth Continues

Fairhope, Alabama
BIG SUBDIVISION PROPOSED
During the August Planning Commission meeting, engineers for a possible 482-lot subdivision on 174 acres outside of city limits along Highway 104 were seeking feedback from the Planning Commission about their site plan proposal for 'Northgate Village', 1/8 mile east of Highway 181.
If approved, the development would replace an undetermined number of lots in future phases (1 and 3) of the 'Verandas' village subdivision, already approved for the property in 2016 (Trae Corte, the owner of Verandas, intends to sell the property).
Planning Commission members worried mostly about traffic congestion along Highway 104 and the 181 intersection; engineers for the project said they had been in contact with ALDOT and new turning lanes would be required on 104. Highway 181 in that area is being widened to 4 lanes now, that includes intersection improvements.
A traffic signal for one of the two neighborhood's entrances on Hwy 104 may be necessary at some point during the six-phase, ten-year build-out period.
Commission chairman Turner talked about the need for connectivity, eventual direct access from Highway 181 via a new street.
TABLED UNTIL SEPTEMBER MEETING
A public hearing on the proposal was planned during the commission's September 6th meeting.
Engineers for the proposed project are Mullins Llc; and Smart Living Llc. is the developer.
north is up
Existing plans supplanted.
Mullins Llc. engineer
