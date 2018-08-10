Recycling Committee In Disarray

Fairhope, Alabama
RECYCLE RASCAL DEAD?
After years of efforts to increase participation failed (it remains at only about 33%), and chairman Nancy Anderson resigned earlier this year, the city's recycling committee is re-organizing and seeking new members to carry on. (Contact the city clerk if interested.)
No official meetings were held this year because of lack of quorums, insufficient members present.
PROMOTION FAILED
The promotion effort that began in 2013 has been suspended as well, along with the 'Recycle Rascal' mascot designed by fifth grade Green Club children to promote it in schools ... and during city parades and other events.
A 2015 proposal by the committee to switch to a 'single stream' model as a way to increase participation was never adopted by the city council
Many of the blue recycling bins at municipal beach and other parks were removed earlier in the year because of contamination, people mixing other garbage and trash in making recycling impossible.
|Recycle Rascal
|'Green Club' in 2014 Christmas Parade
Until the City is able to find the funding for single stream, recycling is going to remain stagnant. The majority of people don't want to deal with having three additional recycling bins in their homes / taking the time to separate recyclables. Go to single stream and it will take off.
