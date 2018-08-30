Rite Aid Drugs On Greeno Road Closing Soon

Fairhope, Alabama
The Rite Aid drug store at 181 Greeno Road is closing; the 11,060 sq. ft. building is for lease according to signs posted.
Much of the remaining merchandise has been heavily discounted; pharmacy service is being transferred to the nearby Walgreens.
(Walgreens acquired all Rite Aid stores in the state last year).
September 10th is the closing date according to another sign.
