Thursday, August 30, 2018

Rite Aid Drugs On Greeno Road Closing Soon

Fairhope, Alabama





The Rite Aid drug store at 181  Greeno Road is closing; the 11,060 sq. ft. building is for lease according to signs posted.

Much of the remaining merchandise has been heavily discounted; pharmacy service is being transferred to the nearby Walgreens.

(Walgreens acquired all Rite Aid  stores in the state last year).

September 10th is the closing date according to another sign.




