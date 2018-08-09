The Fairhope Times
Thursday, August 9, 2018
Sewer Upgrade On Bayview Avenue
Fairhope, Alabama
STREET CLOSED INDEFINITELY
A sewage pipe on Bayview Avenue is being upgraded to prevent clogging.
at
9:26:00 AM
