New City Budget Late For Third Straight Year

Fairhope, Alabama
FISCAL YEAR 2019
The city council and mayor held another work session on the FY 2019 budget before last Monday's council meeting but came to no resolution so the new budget will not be approved by the October 1st deadline (current spending levels will continue).
Differences still to be resolved include various personnel issues (new hires, raises) proposed revenue increases (utility rates, lodging tax), and capital spending projects, among others.
Beginning a $21 million five year plan for utility upgrades is the major spending increase proposed; total utility profits are projected to be $8,217,146.
Unlike previous years, Mayor Wilson submitted her proposal for this one to the council well ahead of time, in mid August. A summary of the mayor's proposals may be found here - click.
City department heads say having no budget inhibits effective planning and the progress of various projects in their departments.
Additional budget meetings are planned for next week (Oct 3rd); the Personnel Board may consider some of the proposals during its October meeting as well, according to councilman Boone.
All deliberations must be during public meetings to comply with state sunshine laws.
PROPOSED UTILITY UPGRADES BEGINNING IN 2019
PROJECTED REVENUE (GENERAL FUND)
|Budget work session
