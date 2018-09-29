Translate

Saturday, September 29, 2018

City's First Museum Director Retires

Fairhope, Alabama




CEREMONY AT MUSEUM

Mayor Karin Wilson thanked him for his work establishing the city's first museum, then presented a plaque of appreciation to retiring museum director Donnie Barrett on his last day today at the museum.

Barrett says he plans to stay active in the Friends of the Museum organization.


