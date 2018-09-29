City's First Museum Director Retires

Fairhope, Alabama
CEREMONY AT MUSEUM
Mayor Karin Wilson thanked him for his work establishing the city's first museum, then presented a plaque of appreciation to retiring museum director Donnie Barrett on his last day today at the museum.
Barrett says he plans to stay active in the Friends of the Museum organization.
