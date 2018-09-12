Translate

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Councilman Says "Somebody's Going to Get Killed"

Fairhope, Alabama

Dangerous Pine Ave./Section St. intersection

TRAFFIC SAFETY CONCERNS MOUNTING

Cathy Fernandez
A Fairhope resident brought her concerns about traffic issues in the downtown area especially to the city council recently: Cathy Fernadez said she was nearly hit by a speeding car as she attempted to turn out onto Section Street from Pine Avenue.

She said vision is being impaired by parked cars at this and other intersections downtown; delivery trucks often block streets as well.

Fernandez wanted to know what is being done to address such safety issues including:

* Status of the back-in parking experiment on Johnson Avenue?
* Status of the city's Street and Traffic Control Committee?
* Status of the "Creating a Vision and Plan for Improved Parking" study?
* Parking plans for the new 'Portico' project, a potential bottleneck/hazard at the post office?


COUNCILMAN AGREES

Equality at Section Streets
Agreeing there is a problem there, councilman Brown said he had asked the candidates for police chief about it during interviews at the previous meeting; Brown cited a severe  instance of speeding on Morphy Avenue he personally witnessed.

Brown: "Somebody's going to get killed." 

Most of the candidates for chief replied it would take cooperation by the mayor, council, and chief to effectively address the problems.

Fernandez could bring her concerns to the city's Bike and Pedestrian committee as well, he said.


PROPOSALS  FOR SOLUTIONS COMING

Bancroft at Fairhope Ave.
Public Works director Johnson and Community Affairs Director Botop said plans for remedies are in the works;  they hope to bring them to the council for consideration and approval shortly.

Removing parking spaces at intersections to improve visibility, speed calming devices, and pedestrian "safety strips" are some things being considered, Johnson said.

The reverse angle parking on Johnson Ave. has only been semi-successful so far.

A plan to increase usage of the parking garage is just beginning to be implemented, according to Botop.

Reverse angle parking problematic

INTERSECTION MODIFICATION STUDY SHELVED

 A 2015 engineering study to improve the city's worst intersections has never been completely implemented (click).

The city's automatic speed indicator trailer is broken again, according to police department sources.




Video of speeding on Fairhope Avenue:





