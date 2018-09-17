'Fairhope Docks' on Fly Creek Seeking New Manager

Fairhope, Alabama
HARBOR BOARD MEETS
The city's Harbor Board, now just another advisory committee, met and elected new officers: Skip Jones was unanimously chosen as its new chairman.
Recreation Department Director Tom Kuhl told the group that Drew Craze the city's Fly Creek marina manager for the past year had resigned for undisclosed reasons ... and interviews were already underway for his replacement (out of 12 applicants).
Craze's assistant and two part-time helpers are operating the facility while a replacement is being selected.
BOAT STORAGE OR BOAT MAINTENANCE?
Kuhl told the group a decision has not been made yet whether to lease out the vacant buildings to another boatyard operator or to convert the area to dry boat storage instead.
The city does not want to be in the "boat yard business" itself but it may prove problematic to find someone else to operate it; extensive repairs are still needed to the lift cell area and the travel lift itself, Kuhl said.
Boat storage may be more amenable to the "clean marina" goal for the area, according to member Riggs.
An engineer has been hired to look at repairs to electrical service for the slips, and a re-do of an area of collapsed bulkhead.
A new master plan for the area is still being considered, Kuhl said.
DREDGING STILL NEEDED
Kuhl said money has been included in next year's budget for a small dredge, to keep the slips, basin and docks at a suitable depth(6'); the Fairhope Yacht Club plans to dredge the main channel out into the bay ... but its not known if or how the city will participate.
Residents along the upper creek still want it dredged there too.
|Kuhl at left
HARBOR BOARD MEETS
The city's Harbor Board, now just another advisory committee, met and elected new officers: Skip Jones was unanimously chosen as its new chairman.
Recreation Department Director Tom Kuhl told the group that Drew Craze the city's Fly Creek marina manager for the past year had resigned for undisclosed reasons ... and interviews were already underway for his replacement (out of 12 applicants).
Craze's assistant and two part-time helpers are operating the facility while a replacement is being selected.
BOAT STORAGE OR BOAT MAINTENANCE?
|Fly Creek Docks
The city does not want to be in the "boat yard business" itself but it may prove problematic to find someone else to operate it; extensive repairs are still needed to the lift cell area and the travel lift itself, Kuhl said.
Boat storage may be more amenable to the "clean marina" goal for the area, according to member Riggs.
An engineer has been hired to look at repairs to electrical service for the slips, and a re-do of an area of collapsed bulkhead.
A new master plan for the area is still being considered, Kuhl said.
DREDGING STILL NEEDED
Kuhl said money has been included in next year's budget for a small dredge, to keep the slips, basin and docks at a suitable depth(6'); the Fairhope Yacht Club plans to dredge the main channel out into the bay ... but its not known if or how the city will participate.
Residents along the upper creek still want it dredged there too.
|Lift problems
No comments:
Post a Comment