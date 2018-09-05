The Fairhope Times
"All the news that's fit to post" in Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Translate
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Fish River Reaches Peak After Storm
Fairhope, Alabama
Fish River bridge Sept. 5, 2018
OVER FLOOD STAGE
Fish River has crested at 14 feet, three above flood stage; about 7 inches of rain fell at the Highway 104 bridge during Gordon according to automatic weather monitors there.
at
8:27:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment