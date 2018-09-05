Translate

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Fish River Reaches Peak After Storm

Fairhope, Alabama


Fish River bridge Sept. 5, 2018

OVER FLOOD STAGE

Fish River has crested at 14 feet, three above flood stage; about 7 inches of rain fell at the Highway 104 bridge during Gordon according to automatic weather monitors there.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)