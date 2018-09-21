Full Service Carwash Opening Early Next Year

Fairhope, Alabama
ACROSS FROM WALGREENS DRUGSTORE
A 'Pit Stop' car wash will be opening on 1.5 acres at 809 Fairhope Avenue in January, according to a company news release.
State-of-the-art cleaning equipment and free vacuums will be provided to deliver "A Clean Car Fast."
A basic wash is $6 and takes 4 minutes, according to the company's website (click).
Other locations along the Gulf Coast include Slidell, La. and Gulfport, Ms.
