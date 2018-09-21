Translate

Friday, September 21, 2018

Full Service Carwash Opening Early Next Year

Fairhope, Alabama




ACROSS FROM WALGREENS DRUGSTORE

A 'Pit Stop' car wash will be opening on 1.5 acres at 809 Fairhope Avenue in January, according to a company news release.

State-of-the-art cleaning equipment and free vacuums will be provided to deliver "A Clean Car Fast."

A basic wash is $6 and takes 4 minutes, according to the company's website (click).

Other locations along the Gulf Coast include Slidell, La. and Gulfport, Ms.


809 Fairhope Avenue
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)