Holiday Tree Lights Being Installed Now

Fairhope, Alabama
Even though Summer just ended, LED lights are already being installed in downtown trees in preparation for the annual Lighting of the Trees event in mid-November.
For the second year, Winterland Inc. is installing the lights to save on labor/overtime costs and free-up city electric department employees for normal duties.
For the first time this year, however, about 10% of the strands will be more durable to allow them to remain in the trees for up to three years (and reduce future installation cost).
Even though Summer just ended, LED lights are already being installed in downtown trees in preparation for the annual Lighting of the Trees event in mid-November.
For the second year, Winterland Inc. is installing the lights to save on labor/overtime costs and free-up city electric department employees for normal duties.
For the first time this year, however, about 10% of the strands will be more durable to allow them to remain in the trees for up to three years (and reduce future installation cost).
No comments:
Post a Comment