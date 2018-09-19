Knoll Park Declared A Sanctuary for Butterflies

Fairhope, Alabama
MONARCH MIGRATION UNDERWAY
After hearing a presentation from Barry Gaston, the city's tree and parks committee voted to recommend declaring Knoll Park a butterfly sanctuary and to install plants that attract the insects, especially milkweed.
Gaston, a former organic school teacher, said butterfly habitats are being wiped out by development and establishing one here with informational signs could be educational for adults and children.
Volunteers are to distribute seeds in the park and plant plugs in the buffer around it (butterfly bush); signs could be provided for less than $100.
Monarch butterflies migrate in Spring and Fall to and from Mexico where they overwinter; various other species are native to Fairhope as well.
A similar butterfly project was installed at Magnolia Beach near the American Legion Hall several years ago.
CONTROLLED BURN PLANNED
Last weekend, the Friends of Knoll Park citizens' group were preparing the park for another controlled burn in the park, a component of the ongoing long leaf pine restoration project.
The burn will most likely be in October, weather permitting, according to retired forester Patrick Waldrop, a member of the organization.
|Gaston standing.
