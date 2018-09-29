Midtown Medical Clinic Board Dissolves

Fairhope, Alabama
108 S. CHURCH STREET NURSING HOME
A rare meeting of something called the Midtown Medical Clinic Board was held recently with the sole purpose of dissolving itself and disbursing the remaining funds in an investment account set up almost 40 years ago.
According to Chairman Bob Mannich, the board was established and given $25K "seed money" by a federal court in the early 1980's to insure proper management of the nursing home after a lawsuit over misappropriation of medicare and medicaid funds, as well as the right to seize the property.
The facility changed ownership several times over the years and original issues were resolved so the money "just sat there" collecting interest, totaling $117K today which will be given to the city of Fairhope.
About $2,500 of that will go to pay legal bills and other account management expenses, Mannich said.
Besides Mannich, Bob Gentle and Ben Smith are members of the board, all were recently appointed by the city council.
Mannich's father was the original chairman of this board.
(There are two other similar medical boards in the city.)
|Mannich at end of table
