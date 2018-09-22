Monarch Butterfly Day At Art Center

Fairhope, Alabama
FUNDRAISER FOR CENTER AND MONARCH CONSERVATION
There was a big turnout today for 'Art of the Butterfly' day at the Eastern Shore Art Center.
There were art projects for kids, conservation information was distributed, butterfly attracting plants were sold, and the Monarch Conservancy's film 'The Mystical Migration of the Monarch' was screened.
The Monarch butterfly is the official insect of the state of Alabama, according to material distributed; their numbers are declining due to destruction of their favorite plant, milkweed.
"Monarchs are more active in the state during the Fall/Spring migration but small numbers stay in the area instead of migrating further north."
The Fall migration back to central Mexico is underway now.
