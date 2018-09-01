Museum Acquires New Musical Artifact

Fairhope, Alabama
"PINEY" GASTON"S ACCORDION
The museum of history recently acquired the accordion that belonged to Olive "Piney" Wood Gaston, wife of James Gaston of the towns founding family.
Piney, whose nickname refers to pine forests, was a musician and poet who also played piano and other instruments according to biographers; she performed at weddings, churches and folk festivals at the Organic School over the years.
The accordion was made in Germany according to a label -- probably around the early 1900's.
