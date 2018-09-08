New History Museum Director Selected

Fairhope, Alabama
The Times has learned that Philip Bolin will become the city's second museum of history director, replacing Donnie Barrett who will be retiring at the end of the month.
An artist himself, Bolin has been assistant director at the Cathedral Square art gallery in Mobile; he worked as an archaeologist at the Five Rivers Delta Center on the causeway before that.
Bolin has a degree in anthropology from the University of South Alabama; he has written papers including the "Architectural History of the Battles House Hotel" and "On the Edge of Memory: An Explanation of Sacred Geometry."
He is a member of the American Anthropological Association.
|Philip Bolin at left
